Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Grant County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Grant County, Kansas this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Grant County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Holcomb High School at Ulysses High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ulysses, KS
- Conference: Great Western
- How to Stream: Watch Here
