Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jefferson County, Kansas has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Jefferson County North High School at Wabaunsee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Alma, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Jefferson West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Meriden, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.