Support your favorite local high school football team in Leavenworth County, Kansas this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Leavenworth County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Basehor-Linwood High School at Turner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Lansing High School at Leavenworth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Leavenworth, KS

Leavenworth, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Maranatha Christian Academy at Doniphan West High School