Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Leavenworth County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Leavenworth County, Kansas this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leavenworth County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Basehor-Linwood High School at Turner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lansing High School at Leavenworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Leavenworth, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maranatha Christian Academy at Doniphan West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Highland, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.