Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Lyon County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Lyon County, Kansas this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lyon County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Northern Heights High School at Council Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Council Grove, KS
- Conference: Flint Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlingame High School at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hartford, KS
- Conference: Lyon County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.