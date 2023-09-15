Kansas High School Football Live Streams in McPherson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in McPherson County, Kansas this week, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
McPherson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Moundridge High School at The Independent High School - Wichita
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Junction City High School at McPherson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: McPherson, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.