If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Mitchell County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mitchell County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Beloit High School at Republic County JrSr High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Belleville, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.