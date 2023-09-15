High school football action in Nemaha County, Kansas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Mitchell County
  • Shawnee County
  • Sumner County
  • Seward County
  • Wilson County
  • Barber County
  • Trego County
  • Miami County
  • Stafford County
  • Grant County

    • Nemaha County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Centralia High School at Onaga High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Onaga, KS
    • Conference: Twin Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.