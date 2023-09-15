If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Norton County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Norton County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Oakley High School at Norton Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Norton, KS
    • Conference: Mid-Continent
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

