Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Osage County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Osage County, Kansas this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Osage County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Lyndon High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Frankfort, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cair Paravel Latin School at Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Melvern, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlingame High School at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hartford, KS
- Conference: Lyon County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
