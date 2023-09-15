Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Pottawatomie County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pottawatomie County, Kansas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pottawatomie County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Centralia High School at Onaga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Onaga, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
