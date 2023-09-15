Friday's contest at Coors Field has the San Francisco Giants (75-71) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (53-92) at 8:40 PM ET (on September 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-6 win for the Giants, so expect a tight matchup.

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (10-12, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson (0-5, 6.49 ERA).

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Rockies have come away with 48 wins in the 129 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 2-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (640 total runs).

The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.70) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule