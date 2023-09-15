The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones hit the field in the first game of a four-game series against Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants, on Friday at Coors Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 142 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 438 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 640 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.70) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.539 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chase Anderson (0-5) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In 14 starts, Anderson has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Giants L 9-1 Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants L 6-3 Away Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/11/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/15/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Freeland Alex Cobb 9/17/2023 Giants - Home Chris Flexen Sean Manaea 9/18/2023 Padres - Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Blake Snell

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.