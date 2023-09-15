The San Francisco Giants (75-71) and Colorado Rockies (53-92) clash in the first of a four-game series on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET. The Giants are coming off a series victory over the Guardians, and the Rockies a series win over the Cubs.

The Giants will call on Logan Webb (10-12) versus the Rockies and Chase Anderson (0-5).

Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (10-12, 3.54 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-5, 6.49 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 6.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 16 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.49, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .297 against him.

Anderson has two quality starts this season.

Anderson has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year heading into this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 16 outings this season.

Chase Anderson vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has a collective .241 batting average, and is 23rd in the league with 1183 total hits and 22nd in MLB action with 630 runs scored. They have the 24th-ranked slugging percentage (.392) and are 19th in all of MLB with 160 home runs.

Anderson has pitched 8 2/3 innings, giving up nine earned runs on 12 hits while striking out 10 against the Giants this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (10-12) will take the mound for the Giants, his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.54 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .248 in 30 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Webb has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 30 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.54), eighth in WHIP (1.083), and 30th in K/9 (8.3).

Logan Webb vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 640 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They are batting .248 for the campaign with 142 home runs, 28th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 18-for-74 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in 20 1/3 innings this season.

