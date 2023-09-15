Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Rooks County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Rooks County, Kansas is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rooks County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Trego Community High School at Stockton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Stockton, KS
- Conference: Mid-Continent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
