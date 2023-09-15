Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Rush County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Rush County, Kansas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rush County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Central Plains High School at La Crosse High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: La Crosse, KS
- Conference: Central Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.