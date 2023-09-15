Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Russell County, Kansas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

    • Russell County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Smith Center High School at Russell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Russell, KS
    • Conference: Mid-Continent
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

