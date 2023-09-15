Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Shawnee County, Kansas this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

De Soto High School at Topeka West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaman High School at Shawnee Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Tecumseh, KS

Tecumseh, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Washburn Rural High School at Piper High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayden Catholic High School at Rossville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Rossville, KS

Rossville, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Silver Lake High School at St. Marys High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: St. Marys, KS

St. Marys, KS Conference: Mid-East

Mid-East How to Stream: Watch Here

Cair Paravel Latin School at Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Melvern, KS

Melvern, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Liberal High School at Topeka High School