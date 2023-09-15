Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Shawnee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Shawnee County, Kansas this week.
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
De Soto High School at Topeka West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaman High School at Shawnee Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Tecumseh, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washburn Rural High School at Piper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayden Catholic High School at Rossville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rossville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silver Lake High School at St. Marys High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: St. Marys, KS
- Conference: Mid-East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cair Paravel Latin School at Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Melvern, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Liberal High School at Topeka High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on September 15
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
