Kansas High School Football Live Streams in Wyandotte County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Wyandotte County, Kansas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Basehor-Linwood High School at Turner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washburn Rural High School at Piper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bonner Springs High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
F.L.Schlagle High School at Wyandotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: Kansas City-Atchison
- How to Stream: Watch Here
