The No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (2-0) have an ACC matchup versus the Boston College Eagles (1-1). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Florida State vs. Boston College?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 34, Boston College 29

Florida State 34, Boston College 29 Florida State has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Seminoles have played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Boston College will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Eagles have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1500 odds on them winning this game.

The Seminoles have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Boston College (+24.5)



Boston College (+24.5) Florida State has two wins versus the spread in two games this year.

The Seminoles have been favored by 24.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Boston College has not covered the spread yet this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46)



Over (46) Together, the two teams combine for 83 points per game, 37 points more than the over/under of 46 for this game.

Splits Tables

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55 55 Implied Total AVG 35.5 35.5 ATS Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Boston College

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 51.5 Implied Total AVG 30.5 30.5 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

