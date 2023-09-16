The Missouri Tigers (2-0) host the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Kansas State has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking 19th-best in scoring offense (43.5 points per game) and seventh-best in scoring defense (6.5 points allowed per game). Missouri ranks 80th in the FBS with 376.5 total yards per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 15th-best by giving up just 239.5 total yards per contest.

Kansas State vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Kansas State vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Kansas State Missouri 492.5 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.5 (87th) 256.5 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.5 (13th) 187.5 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.5 (67th) 305 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215 (82nd) 2 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has compiled 547 yards (273.5 ypg) on 39-of-58 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 38 rushing yards (19 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

DJ Giddens has racked up 180 yards on 27 carries.

Treshaun Ward has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 114 yards (57 per game) with one touchdown.

RJ Garcia II's team-leading 150 yards as a receiver have come on eight catches (out of 15 targets) with one touchdown.

Phillip Brooks has put together a 134-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 16 targets.

Jadon Jackson's six receptions are good enough for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has put up 376 passing yards, or 188 per game, so far this season. He has completed 77.5% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Cody Schrader has rushed for 222 yards on 41 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Nathaniel Peat has 83 receiving yards (41.5 per game) on three catches and one touchdown while piling up 103 rushing yards on 22 carries with one touchdown.

Luther Burden III's 213 receiving yards (106.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 15 catches on 19 targets with one touchdown.

Mekhi Miller has racked up 59 reciving yards (29.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

