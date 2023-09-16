The Missouri Tigers (2-0) will look to upset the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 48.5 points.

Kansas State vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Kansas State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 3 Odds

Kansas State vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Kansas State has won all two of its games against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.

Missouri has not won against the spread this year in one opportunities.

Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the Big 12 +700 Bet $100 to win $700

