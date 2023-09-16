Kansas State vs. Missouri: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Missouri Tigers (2-0) will look to upset the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 48.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. Missouri matchup.
Kansas State vs. Missouri Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Kansas State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-5.5)
|48.5
|-200
|+165
|DraftKings
|Kansas State (-4.5)
|48
|-192
|+160
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-4.5)
|49.5
|-196
|+162
Week 3 Odds
Kansas State vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Kansas State has won all two of its games against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.
- Missouri has not won against the spread this year in one opportunities.
Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the Big 12
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
