The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-2) host the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Kansas ranks 29th in total defense this season (279 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 530 total yards per game. Nevada has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 14th-worst in total offense (313 total yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (565.5 total yards allowed per game).

We provide more details below, including how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas vs. Nevada Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Kansas vs. Nevada Key Statistics

Kansas Nevada 530 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313 (119th) 279 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 565.5 (122nd) 253.5 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.5 (117th) 276.5 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.5 (73rd) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has 277 pass yards for Kansas, completing 72.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 24 rushing yards (12 ypg) on 11 carries.

The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 23 times for 214 yards (107 per game), scoring two times. He's also caught seven passes for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 127 yards (63.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in nine catches for 166 yards (83 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Luke Grimm has grabbed seven passes while averaging 51 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Quentin Skinner's six receptions have yielded 101 yards.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis leads Nevada with 286 yards on 30-of-53 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 24 rushing yards (12 ypg) on 17 carries.

Sean Dollars has rushed for 81 yards on 18 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also added five catches, totaling 47 yards.

Ashton Hayes has taken 15 carries and totaled 27 yards.

Jamaal Bell has totaled 16 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 188 (94 yards per game). He's been targeted 21 times and has one touchdown.

Spencer Curtis has recorded 86 receiving yards (43 yards per game) on four receptions.

John Jackson III has racked up 72 reciving yards (36 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas or Nevada gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.