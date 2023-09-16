Kansas vs. Nevada: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-2) will look to upset the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. The Jayhawks are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 28 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Nevada matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas vs. Nevada Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Reno, Nevada
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
Kansas vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Nevada Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-28)
|59.5
|-10000
|+1800
|DraftKings
|Kansas (-28)
|59.5
|-5000
|+1800
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-27.5)
|59.5
|-
|-
Kansas vs. Nevada Betting Trends
- Kansas has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.
- The Jayhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 28-point favorites.
- Nevada has not won against the spread this year in one games with a spread.
- The Wolf Pack have not covered the spread when an underdog by 28 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Kansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
