Saturday's game between the San Francisco Giants (75-73) and Colorado Rockies (55-92) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on September 16.

The Giants will give the nod to Scott Alexander (7-2) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (6-14).

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have been victorious in 50, or 38.2%, of the 131 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 29-62 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (652 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.66 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule