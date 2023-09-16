The San Francisco Giants (75-72) will rely on Wilmer Flores when they visit Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (54-92) at Coors Field on Saturday, September 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +185. San Francisco is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). The total for the matchup is set at 10.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Keaton Winn - SF (1-2, 3.55 ERA) vs Peter Lambert - COL (3-7, 5.36 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 39, or 53.4%, of the 73 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Giants have an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Giants went 5-2 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 130 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (37.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Rockies have won two of 30 games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

