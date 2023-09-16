Saturday's game features the Houston Astros (83-65) and the Kansas City Royals (47-101) matching up at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.

The Astros will look to J.P. France (11-5) versus the Royals and Cole Ragans (6-4).

Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-5.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 2-5-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have failed to cover the spread in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

The Royals have won in 39, or 31%, of the 126 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 26-63 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (605 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule