Royals vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's game features the Houston Astros (83-65) and the Kansas City Royals (47-101) matching up at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.
The Astros will look to J.P. France (11-5) versus the Royals and Cole Ragans (6-4).
Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-5.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 2-5-3 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals have failed to cover the spread in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).
- The Royals have won in 39, or 31%, of the 126 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Kansas City has a win-loss record of 26-63 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Kansas City is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (605 total runs).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 10
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Cole Ragans vs José Berríos
|September 12
|@ White Sox
|L 6-2
|Brady Singer vs Dylan Cease
|September 12
|@ White Sox
|W 11-10
|Jordan Lyles vs Touki Toussaint
|September 13
|@ White Sox
|W 7-1
|Steven Cruz vs Mike Clevinger
|September 15
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Zack Greinke vs Cristian Javier
|September 16
|Astros
|-
|Cole Ragans vs J.P. France
|September 17
|Astros
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Framber Valdez
|September 18
|Guardians
|-
|Brady Singer vs Cal Quantrill
|September 19
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Logan Allen
|September 20
|Guardians
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
|September 22
|@ Astros
|-
|Cole Ragans vs J.P. France
