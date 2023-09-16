How to Watch the Royals vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 148 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Fueled by 428 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 21st in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 605 (4.1 per game).
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.404 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will hand the ball to Cole Ragans (6-4) for his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on one hit in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Ragans has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 26 appearances and finished 15 of them without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|José Berríos
|9/12/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-2
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Dylan Cease
|9/12/2023
|White Sox
|W 11-10
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Touki Toussaint
|9/13/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-1
|Away
|Steven Cruz
|Mike Clevinger
|9/15/2023
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Cristian Javier
|9/16/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|J.P. France
|9/17/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Framber Valdez
|9/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Cal Quantrill
|9/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Allen
|9/20/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Lucas Giolito
|9/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|J.P. France
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.