On Saturday, September 16 at 7:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (83-65) visit the Kansas City Royals (47-101) at Kauffman Stadium. J.P. France will get the nod for the Astros, while Cole Ragans will take the hill for the Royals.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +125 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Royals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (11-5, 3.61 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.13 ERA)

Royals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -200 +165 - 10.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Royals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 103 times and won 57, or 55.3%, of those games.

The Astros have a record of 34-27 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (55.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 126 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (31%) in those games.

This year, the Royals have won 26 of 89 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-5-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

