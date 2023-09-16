The Syracuse Orange (2-0) face the Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Orange favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Purdue matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Purdue Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Syracuse vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline Purdue Moneyline
BetMGM Syracuse (-2.5) 58.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Syracuse (-2.5) 58.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Syracuse (-2.5) 59.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Syracuse vs. Purdue Betting Trends

  • Syracuse has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Orange have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Purdue has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Syracuse & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Syracuse
To Win the ACC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000
Purdue
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

