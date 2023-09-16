The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) and Florida Gators (1-1) will face each other in a clash of SEC foes at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Florida?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tennessee 31, Florida 18

Tennessee 31, Florida 18 Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Florida lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Gators have played as an underdog of +185 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Volunteers have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-5.5)



Tennessee (-5.5) Tennessee is unbeaten against the spread this year.

This season, the Volunteers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Florida is winless against the spread this season.

This season, the Gators are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)



Under (56.5) Tennessee averages 39.5 points per game against Florida's 30, totaling 13 points over the matchup's point total of 56.5.

Splits Tables

Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 42 42 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 25 25 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.