Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) meet at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
As the Chiefs ready for this matchup against the Jaguars, here are the betting trends and insights for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chiefs
|3.5
|51.5
|-185
|+150
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats
Kansas City Chiefs
- The Chiefs and their opponents went over 51.5 combined points in eight of 17 games last season.
- Kansas City had an average point total of 49.7 in its outings last season, 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Against the spread, the Chiefs were 7-10-0 last season.
- The Chiefs won 13 of the 15 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (86.7%).
- When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Kansas City had a 13-1 record (winning 92.9% of its games).
Jacksonville Jaguars
- The Jaguars played six games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 51.5 points.
- The average over/under for Jacksonville's outings last year was 44, 7.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Jaguars had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The Jaguars were underdogs in 12 games last season and won seven (58.3%) of those contests.
- Jacksonville entered six games last season as the underdog by +150 or more and were 3-3 in those contests.
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Chiefs
|29.2
|1
|21.7
|16
|49.7
|8
|Jaguars
|23.8
|10
|20.6
|12
|44
|6
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.7
|49.2
|50.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|28.8
|29.5
|28.2
|ATS Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|2-6-0
|6-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|13-2
|7-0
|6-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44
|43.8
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|23.6
|24.4
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|4-4-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|2-6-0
|6-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-3
|1-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|7-5
|4-0
|3-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.