Wilmer Flores and Ezequiel Tovar will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 142 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with 657 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.64 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.534 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Flexen (1-7) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has earned a quality start one time in 13 starts this season.

Flexen has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 3.3 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/15/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants W 9-5 Home Brent Suter Keaton Winn 9/16/2023 Giants W 5-2 Home Kyle Freeland Scott Alexander 9/17/2023 Giants - Home Chris Flexen Sean Manaea 9/18/2023 Padres - Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo 9/22/2023 Cubs - Away Peter Lambert Kyle Hendricks 9/23/2023 Cubs - Away Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks

