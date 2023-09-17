Royals vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 17
Sunday's game between the Houston Astros (83-66) and Kansas City Royals (48-101) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on September 17.
The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (11-10, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (4-16, 6.27 ERA).
Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-4.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 127 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (31.5%) in those games.
- Kansas City has a win-loss record of 6-14 when favored by +190 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Kansas City scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (615 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|September 12
|@ White Sox
|L 6-2
|Brady Singer vs Dylan Cease
|September 12
|@ White Sox
|W 11-10
|Jordan Lyles vs Touki Toussaint
|September 13
|@ White Sox
|W 7-1
|Steven Cruz vs Mike Clevinger
|September 15
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Zack Greinke vs Cristian Javier
|September 16
|Astros
|W 10-8
|Cole Ragans vs J.P. France
|September 17
|Astros
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Framber Valdez
|September 18
|Guardians
|-
|Brady Singer vs Cal Quantrill
|September 19
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Logan Allen
|September 20
|Guardians
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
|September 22
|@ Astros
|-
|Cole Ragans vs J.P. France
|September 23
|@ Astros
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Framber Valdez
