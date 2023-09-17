The Kansas City Royals (48-101) will look to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Houston Astros (83-66), at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (11-10) for the Astros and Jordan Lyles (4-16) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (11-10, 3.32 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (4-16, 6.27 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 29th of the season. He is 4-16 with a 6.27 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 160 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 32-year-old has put up a 6.27 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings over 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.

Lyles has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Lyles is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 28 appearances this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will send Valdez (11-10) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, a 3.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.095 in 28 games this season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks eighth, 1.095 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th.

