The Kansas City Chiefs are +600 to win the Super Bowl, which are the best odds in the entire NFL as of September 18.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC West: -250
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

  • Kansas City went 7-10-0 ATS last season.
  • Last season, eight Chiefs games went over the point total.
  • Kansas City sported the 11th-ranked defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.
  • Last year the Chiefs were 7-1 at home and 7-2 on the road.
  • Kansas City won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

  • Patrick Mahomes II had 41 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 67.1% of his throws for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game).
  • Mahomes also rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.
  • Travis Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.
  • On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and accumulated 291 yards (17.1 per game).
  • On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and accumulated 830 yards (48.8 per game).
  • Nick Bolton recorded two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +2200
2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +2500
3 September 24 Bears - +15000
4 October 1 @ Jets - +8000
5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000
6 October 12 Broncos - +10000
7 October 22 Chargers - +2800
8 October 29 @ Broncos - +10000
9 November 5 Dolphins - +1400
BYE - - - -
11 November 20 Eagles - +800
12 November 26 @ Raiders - +10000
13 December 3 @ Packers - +3300
14 December 10 Bills - +900
15 December 18 @ Patriots - +10000
16 December 25 Raiders - +10000
17 December 31 Bengals - +1800
18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2800

