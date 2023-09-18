Saints vs. Panthers Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 2
Sportsbooks give the New Orleans Saints (1-0) the edge when they visit the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 in a matchup between NFC South opponents at Bank of America Stadium. New Orleans is favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 39.5 points for the contest.
The Saints' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup with Panthers. The Panthers' betting trends and insights can be found below before they play the Saints.
Saints vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saints (-3)
|39.5
|-165
|+140
|DraftKings
|Saints (-3)
|40
|-162
|+136
|FanDuel
|Saints (-3)
|40
|-156
|+132
New Orleans vs. Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: ESPN
Saints vs. Panthers Betting Insights
- New Orleans had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Saints had one win ATS (1-3) as a 3-point favorite or more last year.
- New Orleans had six of its 17 games go over the point total last season.
- Carolina posted a 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Panthers were 5-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- There were eight Carolina games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.
