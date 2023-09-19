Juan Soto and Ezequiel Tovar will be among the stars on display when the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 145 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 676 (4.5 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.71 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.540 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Feltner (2-3) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, May 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing 1 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Feltner has made four starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 4.4 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants W 9-5 Home Brent Suter Keaton Winn 9/16/2023 Giants W 5-2 Home Kyle Freeland Scott Alexander 9/17/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Chris Flexen Sean Manaea 9/18/2023 Padres L 11-9 Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres - Away Ryan Feltner Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo 9/22/2023 Cubs - Away Noah Davis Kyle Hendricks 9/23/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Jordan Wicks 9/24/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Bobby Miller

