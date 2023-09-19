Steven Kwan and Bobby Witt Jr. will be among the stars on display when the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 150 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored 622 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Royals rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.17) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.407 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Cruz will get the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw two scoreless innings while allowing two hits against the Chicago White Sox.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to six.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Steven Cruz Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros W 10-8 Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros L 7-1 Home Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/18/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Home Brady Singer Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians - Home Steven Cruz Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros - Away Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/23/2023 Astros - Away Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/24/2023 Astros - Away Brady Singer Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson

