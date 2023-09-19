Cleveland Guardians (72-79) will take on the Kansas City Royals (49-102) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, September 19 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Andres Gimenez will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the season.

The Royals are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Guardians (-160). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (7-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Steven Cruz - KC (0-0, 5.14 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 36 (53.7%) of those contests.

The Guardians have gone 12-10 (winning 54.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 2-3 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Royals have won in 41, or 31.8%, of the 129 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Royals have won 23 of 83 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Royals Futures Odds

