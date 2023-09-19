Royals vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 19
The Kansas City Royals (49-102) host the Cleveland Guardians (72-79) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (7-7, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Steven Cruz.
Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (7-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Cruz - KC (0-0, 5.14 ERA)
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Cruz
- Cruz (0-0) takes the mound first for the Royals to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw two scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In six games this season, he has a 5.14 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .214 against him.
- He will try for his sixth straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Allen (7-7) for his 24th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, a 2.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.349 in 23 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 23 starts this season.
- Allen will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has made 23 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Logan Allen vs. Royals
- The Royals have scored 622 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They are batting .243 for the campaign with 150 home runs, 26th in the league.
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Royals in two games, and they have gone 10-for-43 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over 10 2/3 innings.
