As of September 20, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds to win the Super Bowl (+600) lead the NFL.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -250

-250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City put together a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Chiefs games went over the point total.

Kansas City had the 11th-ranked defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.

Last year the Chiefs were 7-1 at home and 7-2 away.

Kansas City won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his throws, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Mahomes also ran for 358 yards and four TDs.

Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Jerick McKinnon rushed for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one TD.

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and accumulated 830 yards (48.8 per game).

In 17 games last year, Nick Bolton registered 2.0 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL, 180 tackles, and two interceptions.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +2800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +25000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +6600 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +12500 7 October 22 Chargers - +3000 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +12500 9 November 5 Dolphins - +1300 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +800 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +10000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +4000 14 December 10 Bills - +1000 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +10000 16 December 25 Raiders - +10000 17 December 31 Bengals - +2000 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +3000

