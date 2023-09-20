Rockies vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Wednesday's game between the San Diego Padres (74-78) and the Colorado Rockies (56-95) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Padres securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on September 20.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Seth Lugo (7-7) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-5) will take the ball for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Padres 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Rockies have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 135 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (37.8%) in those contests.
- Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +230 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 30.3% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (676 total), Colorado is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.69 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Giants
|W 9-5
|Brent Suter vs Keaton Winn
|September 16
|Giants
|W 5-2
|Kyle Freeland vs Scott Alexander
|September 17
|Giants
|L 11-10
|Chris Flexen vs Sean Manaea
|September 18
|@ Padres
|L 11-9
|Ty Blach vs Michael Wacha
|September 19
|@ Padres
|L 2-0
|Ryan Feltner vs Blake Snell
|September 20
|@ Padres
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Seth Lugo
|September 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Noah Davis vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Jordan Wicks
|September 24
|@ Cubs
|-
|Ty Blach vs Javier Assad
|September 26
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Bobby Miller
|September 26
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
