Juan Soto and Ryan McMahon will be among the stars on display when the San Diego Padres play the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

The Padres are -300 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+240). San Diego is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

4:10 PM ET

San Diego, California

PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -300 +240 7.5 -105 -115 -2.5 +110 -130

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 5-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 135 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (37.8%) in those contests.

Colorado has been at least a +240 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 69 of 150 chances this season.

The Rockies have posted a record of 22-14-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-40 22-55 21-36 35-59 36-67 20-28

