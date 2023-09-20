Chase Anderson gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies aiming to take down Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 145 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 676 (4.5 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.69 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.538 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Anderson (0-5) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on zero hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In 15 starts, Anderson has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Giants W 9-5 Home Brent Suter Keaton Winn 9/16/2023 Giants W 5-2 Home Kyle Freeland Scott Alexander 9/17/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Chris Flexen Sean Manaea 9/18/2023 Padres L 11-9 Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Ryan Feltner Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo 9/22/2023 Cubs - Away Noah Davis Kyle Hendricks 9/23/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Jordan Wicks 9/24/2023 Cubs - Away Ty Blach Javier Assad 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Bobby Miller 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - -

