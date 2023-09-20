Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (74-78), who are trying for a series sweep, will host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (56-95) at PETCO Park on Wednesday, September 20. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -300, while the underdog Rockies have +230 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in the game.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo - SD (7-7, 3.83 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-5, 6.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Padres Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -300 +230 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 111 times this season and won 61, or 55%, of those games.

The Padres have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 75% chance to win.

The Padres won each of the five games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 135 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (37.8%) in those contests.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +230 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

