Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (72-80) and the Kansas City Royals (50-102) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Guardians coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on September 20.

The probable pitchers are Lucas Giolito (8-13) for the Guardians and Zack Greinke (1-15) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 5-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those mathchups had a spread).

The Royals have been victorious in 42, or 32.3%, of the 130 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 27-64 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Kansas City is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (629 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule