The Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals will play on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET, with Steven Kwan and Maikel Garcia among those expected to step up at the plate.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 151 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 440 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 21st in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 629 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.17 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.411 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Greinke (1-15) will take the mound for the Royals, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed three hits in two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Greinke has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros W 10-8 Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros L 7-1 Home Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/18/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Home Brady Singer Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Steven Cruz Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros - Away Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/23/2023 Astros - Away Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/24/2023 Astros - Away Brady Singer Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 9/27/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Greinke Tarik Skubal

