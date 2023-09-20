How to Watch the Royals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
The Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals will play on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET, with Steven Kwan and Maikel Garcia among those expected to step up at the plate.
Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 151 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 440 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 21st in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
- Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 629 total runs scored this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.17 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.411 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zack Greinke (1-15) will take the mound for the Royals, his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed three hits in two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros.
- In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Greinke has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2023
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Cristian Javier
|9/16/2023
|Astros
|W 10-8
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|J.P. France
|9/17/2023
|Astros
|L 7-1
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Framber Valdez
|9/18/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Cal Quantrill
|9/19/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Steven Cruz
|Logan Allen
|9/20/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Lucas Giolito
|9/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|J.P. France
|9/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Framber Valdez
|9/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Justin Verlander
|9/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
|9/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tarik Skubal
