When the Cleveland Guardians (72-80) take on the Kansas City Royals (50-102) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, September 20 at 2:10 PM ET, Lucas Giolito will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 189).

The Guardians are listed as -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+125). The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CLE (8-13, 4.69 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.11 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 68 times and won 36, or 52.9%, of those games.

The Guardians have a record of 14-11 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (56% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 130 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (32.3%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 27-64 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 5-5.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.