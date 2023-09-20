The Kansas City Royals (50-102) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Cleveland Guardians (72-80) on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Lucas Giolito (8-13) for the Guardians and Zack Greinke (1-15) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CLE (8-13, 4.69 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.11 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 25th of the season. He is 1-15 with a 5.11 ERA and 85 strikeouts over 128 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering three hits.

In 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.11, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.

Greinke has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Greinke has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this year entering this outing.

In four of his 27 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Zack Greinke vs. Guardians

He will take the hill against a Guardians squad that is hitting .250 as a unit (15th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .382 (27th in the league) with 117 total home runs (30th in MLB action).

Greinke has pitched 11 innings, giving up six earned runs on 15 hits while striking out one against the Guardians this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (8-13) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.69, a 3.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.248 in 30 games this season.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Giolito will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 4.69 ERA ranks 40th, 1.248 WHIP ranks 31st, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Lucas Giolito vs. Royals

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with 629 runs scored this season. They have a .244 batting average this campaign with 151 home runs (26th in the league).

The Royals have gone 11-for-45 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and three RBI in 12 innings this season against the right-hander.

