NFL Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ET, Thursday, September 21 Amazon Prime Video (Live stream on Fubo) Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) New England Patriots at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:15 PM ET, Monday, September 25 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM ET, Monday, September 25 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

